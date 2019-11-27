Taxi violence claiming many innocent lives in Gauteng, says commission









File Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA Retired judge and chair of the Commission of Inquiry into Taxi Violence in Gauteng, Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, is confident that the probe will produce results. He gave this assurance at a media briefing at the Emoyeni conference centre in Parktown on Tuesday Shongwe said the commission was different from other commissions. “This commission has been proclaimed in this era, it will deal with current issues necessitated, therefore it is different,” he said. Also in attendance were commissioners Hlula Msimang and Lungile Mabece, the commission’s secretary, Mamiki Selesho, and evidence leaders advocates Tebogo Mafafo, Tiny Seboko, Hendrik Potgieter and Richard Mkhabela.

“We will act impartially, fairly and with due care in exercising our mandate,” said Shongwe.

He added that it was an undeniable reality that Gauteng was submerged in a series of taxi violence incidents that claimed many innocent lives.

“That is the utmost reason why this commission is manifesting.

"It is very important,” Shongwe said.

He urged the public or those involved in the industry who might have information relevant to the matters to be probed to approach the commission's secretary.

With recent conflict between e-hailing cars and taxi services, commissioner Mabece said the terms of reference did not specifically include e-hailing services.

Koena Moabelo, spokesperson for the commission, commissioner Hlula Msimang, commission chairperson Justice Jeremiah Shongwe, commissioner Lungile Mabece and secretary Mamiki Selesho. Picture: Supplied

“However, if the minibus taxi industry identifies them as part of the contributing factors of the violence it may be considered in that context,” he said.

Mabece said the commission would be a good platform to establish what the industry was about.

“People make lots of assumptions based on ignorance and also based on the bit they experience in the industry," Mabece said.

"This commission is meant to actually help the public and everybody else to have a broader understanding,” he said.

Also included in the terms is provision for minibus taxi transport services authorised by both interchange-based and direct route-based permits and licences.

How the minibus taxi business model, including the formation and management of minibus taxi associations, contributes to the recurring conflict, violent fatalities and instability and any other matters that are ancillary or related to the matters, is set out in paragraphs, said Shongwe.

The commission will start next week.