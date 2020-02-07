Johannesburg - A man alleged to have raped his teenage daughters and threatened to kill them if they told anyone was expected to appear in court on Friday after one of the girls' teacher blew the whistle.
The Masoyi, Mpumalanga man is alleged to have raped his daughters aged 13 and 16 years repeatedly but they never breathed a word to anyone as they were scared of their father.
However, he was finally apprehended when the 13-year-old could not take it anymore and told the teacher who then informed the police.
Spokesperson for the Mpumlanga Police Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the 13-year old was sleeping with his three siblings in on Monday when his 43-year-old father entered the bedroom.
He allegedly woke the girl up, whispered in her ear not to wake the others up then raped her in the same bedroom where her siblings were sleeping.