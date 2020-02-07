Teacher blows the whistle on 'rapist' dad









File Picture. Johannesburg - A man alleged to have raped his teenage daughters and threatened to kill them if they told anyone was expected to appear in court on Friday after one of the girls' teacher blew the whistle. The Masoyi, Mpumalanga man is alleged to have raped his daughters aged 13 and 16 years repeatedly but they never breathed a word to anyone as they were scared of their father. However, he was finally apprehended when the 13-year-old could not take it anymore and told the teacher who then informed the police. Spokesperson for the Mpumlanga Police Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the 13-year old was sleeping with his three siblings in on Monday when his 43-year-old father entered the bedroom. He allegedly woke the girl up, whispered in her ear not to wake the others up then raped her in the same bedroom where her siblings were sleeping.

"He then warned her that if she ever breathed a word to anybody, he will kill her and thereafter kill her siblings."

The following day the teenager told her teacher about what had happened the previous night.

"The victim also mentioned to the teacher that it was not the first time that her father raped her and further disclosed that her other sister is also a victim of the same circumstances."

Hlathi said preliminary investigation revealed that the man allegedly raped the other daughter who is 16 repeatedly and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

"Due to fear, the 16-year-old kept the terrible secret with her until the day when her 13-year-old sister broke her silence. That is when she reported the matter too," he said.

The teacher told the police and Hlathi said a case of rape was immediately opened at Masoyi Police Station and handed over to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

"The man was arrested and charged with two counts of rape. He is expected to appear at the Masoyi Periodical Court on Friday."

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga Police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, condemned the rapes of the sisters saying South African children were facing a real challenge of their lives because their parents have turned against them.

"Instead of grooming them to be tomorrow's leaders, there are parents who are determined to destroy chances of a bright future for these children. Such evil and heartless criminals cannot share a space with the law abiding citizens.

'They should rather be locked up for good. I urge detectives, the prosecution team as well as the judiciary to close all loopholes on this case and ensure that the accused gets a maximum sentence, " he said.

The Star