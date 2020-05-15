Teacher unions hopeful Motshekga will discuss school reopening in upcoming meeting

Teacher unions are still hoping that their scheduled meeting on Monday with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to discuss the reopening This is despite the department’s statement on Thursday that the minister plans to meet the Council of Education Ministers, heads of education departments and MECs. According to SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) media officer Nomusa Cembi, the minister agreed to meet with unions on a weekly basis to provide feedback on the demands they have outlined. Cembi said she was surprised that the department didn’t say anything about their meeting. Professional Educators Union (PEU), general secretary Ben Machipi said Thursday's cancelled announcement did not come as a surprise to them.

“The minister is overwhelmed. It’s unfortunate that the department wants to make an announcement to the public while there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

National Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel was optimistic that their Monday meeting would go ahead.

He emphasised that no province should be left behind in the reopening of schools.

“Western Cape and Gauteng were said to be ready, but I’m still getting calls from schools around Gauteng where they are waiting for PPE (personal protective equipment).”

Motshekga was on Thursday expected to provide feedback on the readiness of schools to reopen. However, the department requested more time as they continued seeking a way to salvage the academic year.

The minister said at a meeting on Monday that provinces reported they were at various stages of readiness and had requested more time as they waited for deliveries of personal protective equipment from suppliers.

“We agreed in our meeting on Monday that another week was needed to finalise outstanding items. So on Monday we will reconvene to consider progress made, then report to the public on the state of readiness,” she said.

Motshekga revealed that there were challenges with securing PPE.

“Various provinces had to find new suppliers to deliver material this week. In the meeting on Monday we will receive a full report which will be shared with the public,” she said.

The department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, stated that the introduction of the basic education sector's risk-based, differentiated approach in reopening of schools would be assisted by the president’s address.

“Nobody has experience in managing a crisis of this magnitude, so we follow expert advice,” he said.

Mweli explained that the basic education sector plan was focused on three sectors.

Saving lives remains the overriding consideration.

Saving the academic year is crucial.

Risk assessment and mitigation as well as monitoring and evaluation are important safeguards of the plan.

The director-general pleaded for patience as the department continued to seek the most suitable solution under the circumstances.