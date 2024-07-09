Teachers and learners kick off term 3 in extreme cold weather

Thousands of learners are going back to school for the third term on Tuesday. There had been a number of reports of vandalism and theft at some schools, a crime which is a huge concern.

Newly appointed Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is urging everyone involved to ensure that teaching and learning takes place without any disruptions. Gwarube appealed to all stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at creating a conducive environment for teaching and learning during this period. “This term has 11 weeks with 53 actual school days. We urge school communities to mobilise the rest of the society to ensure that effective teaching and learning take place so that our learners can achieve their full potential. Our schools should ensure that the set work for the year is completed and that revision time is done in good time. Nothing beats proper and timeous preparation,” she said.

The minister also appealed to communities to support schools and to refrain from causing disruptions to the school schedule as this could have a devastating impact on learning outcomes. Gwarube also condemned the burglaries at four schools in Limpopo where valuable items were stolen and one school was set alight during the holidays. The incidents happened at Blinkwater Gidela Secondary School and the neighbouring villages this past week. According to a statement from the SAPS, Limpopo police were called to four scenes of crimes after an unknown number of suspects broke into the school premises at Ximausa village. The police investigation is ongoing.