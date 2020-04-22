Teachers employed by SGBs to lose salaries if parents don't pay fees during lockdown

Johannesburg - If parents don’t pay school fees during the lockdown thousands of teachers might not receive their salaries. While the salaries of teachers employed by provincial education departments are secure, the thousands of teachers employed by school governing bodies (SGBs) may not receive theirs in the event of non-payment by parents. Schools and the Education Department have been urging parents to pay their children’s fees despite their being at home for an extended period because of the Covid-19 lockdown. This week, parents of pupils at Melpark Primary School in Joburg received letters urging them to pay fees, saying teachers employed by the SGB would not be paid if parents failed to do so. The letter, from the principal, stated: “I would like to appeal to every single parent to please continue paying their school fees, as even though we are in lockdown we still have expenses to pay. These include teachers’ salaries, contracts, utilities, security, and insurance. Without payment of fees I am unable to sustain the delivery of the curriculum.”

The letter said the school had only enough money to sustain it for one month after which it would have to retrench about 20 SGB-employed teachers and other support staff.

“I am afraid that I have funds for only one month to sustain the school and avoid retrenching all SGB-paid teachers. If I do not receive the school fees we will not be able to deliver the curriculum. We pay salaries for 20 staff members, which includes teachers and support staff,” it said.

“Please pay your fees as soon as possible to avoid the school collapsing completely. We will be running a catch-up programme at school, but without the SGB teachers we will not be able to do that,”

The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa has indicated to parents of children at its member schools that despite the lockdown, fees had to be paid in full. For independent schools, fees are their primary income.

The secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye, said it was imperative that parents paid fees.

“The problem is big, because there are schools that have hired teachers and now parents say they don’t have money. Teachers will not get paid. We have advised schools to apply for (funding from the) UIF,” he said.

“Parents need to pay school fees because if they don’t and teachers are retrenched, who will help their children with the catch-up work?” The government has not yet announced when schools will reopen.

“We ask that parents who can, pay their fees so that the school can pay teachers. We plead with parents to help us with this because we have this problem because of the lockdown. This is the time to work together,” Matakanye said.