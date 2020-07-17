Teachers from three Gauteng schools still waiting for salaries, three months later

There is still no reprieve for teachers who have gone for three months without pay after the Gauteng Department of Education insisted on investigating allegations of misappropriation of funds. Judge Shannaz Mia of the South Gauteng High Court ruled the department must pay the three independent schools based in Orange Farm and Lenasia South the outstanding R15 million subsidy before the appeal. Lawyers representing Isikhumbuzo Secondary, Solwazi Primary and New Generation Combined schools approached the South Gauteng High Court to demand the subsidy. Teachers at Isikhumbuzo embarked on a protest on Tuesday, complaining about not having been paid for three months. In the judgment handed down on June 30, Judge Mia had ruled in favour of the schools and ordered the department to make a payment of the subsidy in five days, but the deadline expired on July 7.

“The respondent delayed the process of investigation. The delay is self-created. They have to bear the consequences of such conduct, not the pupils,” said Judge Mia.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The department received two queries requesting that these schools be investigated for misappropriation of funds, from the legislature, and the other being a complaint by the teachers of Isikhumbuzo Secondary School.

“The department then informed the said schools that their application for a subsidy would be held back pending the outcome of a forensic investigation."

Mabona said the department had yet to complete its probe. He said the state attorney had been instructed to appeal against the judgment.

The schools’ legal representative, Zaheer Moosa of Peer Carrim Attorneys, said: “There is unrest among the pupils as rumours are circulating that schools might be forced to close down.”