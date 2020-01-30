Teachers were lying dead in a morgue while everyone thought they were missing









Picture: Pixabay Pupils and teachers at Joburg’s Riverlea High School are struggling to come to terms with the death of three of the school’s teachers, who apparently lost their lives in a car accident. The teachers were last seen on Saturday at a parents’ meeting at the school, and didn’t report for duty on Monday. However, while searching for them over two days after realising they were missing, families and colleagues of the teachers were hit with the news that they had allegedly died in a car accident, and that their bodies were at a mortuary in Everton. The trio, two men and a woman aged between 25 and 29, taught commerce, life orientation and maths. The Star knows the identities of the deceased but the provincial Department of Education has not yet publicly released their names. Two of them had joined the school last year after leaving university, while the other had been with the school for eight years.

It is believed the new car of one of the teachers, from Orange Farm, was broken into on Friday and cellphones belonging to two of the teachers stolen.

A teacher from the school, Clarence Daves, said: “After the meeting on Saturday they went, together, to fix the car in Orange Farm and ended up braaing.

“On Monday, they didn’t show up and the principal was worried because he couldn’t get hold of them. We tried to look for them with no success until this morning (Wednesday), when the principal broke the news that they were found in a mortuary.”

Ashley Harris, the school principal, said the trio were always together. “I tried calling one of them because my assumption was that they were together. After failing to get them, I left it there and took it as absenteeism.”

When they did not report on Tuesday, Harris asked a teacher to take him to where the teacher who owned the car lived. When they got there, neighbours and a tenant told them they had last seen the trio on Friday.

“We went to the police station in Orange Farm to check for any reports about them, and ended up reporting missing people. They took a statement from the teacher that I was with and in the evening the teacher called me, saying that there were reports of three people who were involved in a car accident with the car that fitted the description we gave the police,” said Harris.

The teachers’ families were notified and one of them went to identify the teachers, and confirmed the deaths. He said three occupants were found in one car and one in another car that were involved in an accident.

Harris said after breaking the news to his staff and the learners who were taught by the deceased, everyone was in tears and a state of disbelief. Speaking to The Star, one of the learners, in Grade 12, who was crying uncontrollably, said: “I was taught by one of them, the other two were my friends.”

Officials from the department visited the school yesterday to offer their condolences. Regional chief director Dennis Mascuacua said: “We have deployed our team of psychologists for the teachers and the learners. We have also provided the school with three new teachers, to start work from today (Wednesday).”