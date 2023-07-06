Teamwork to heal a girl Wanga’s heart

Johannesburg - Wanga Khumeleni recently celebrated her sixth birthday, a little over two months after undergoing complex heart surgery at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital. Wanga's father, Takalani Khumeleni, said she has a big personality for such a small kid; she is their only child for the time being, and she amazes them every day.

Her birthday, June 21, held special meaning for them this year because of everything she has been through and overcome. "When doctors discovered that our daughter had a heart murmur, the Olievenhoutbosch family was taken aback." Wanga was evaluated by a team led by paediatric cardiology Professor Lindy Mitchell at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

"Professor Mitchell is amazing, and she assisted us in applying for private sector assistance so that our daughter's operation could take place sooner," Khumeleni said. "It gives us great relief knowing our daughter's surgery went smoothly. We were able to take Wanga home once she was released from the hospital a few days later. She was quickly able to return to school and play with her classmates. "We are grateful to all of the doctors and nurses who cared for our daughter, as well as the organisations that made it possible."

Little Wanga Khumeleni is one of approximately 12 000 South African children born every year with a life-threatening heart problem. She recently celebrated her 6th birthday after undergoing a specialised heart operation at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital. This was made possible by the Netcare Foundation, Maboneng Foundation and the medical team who gave their time and expertise pro bono to assist Wanga.Photo Supplied "Previously, Wanga said she wanted to be a doctor, but I think she's had enough of doctors and hospitals for now, and she's just enjoying every moment," Khumeleni added. According to Professor Lindy Mitchell, one out of every 100 children is born with a serious heart problem. Every year, roughly 12 000 children in South Africa are born with a potentially fatal heart condition. While many adult heart abnormalities can only be treated, the majority of heart defects in children can be fixed, giving the child a normal quality of life, life expectancy, and future. "In order to help these children, we need to find them and then train paediatric cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to treat them." Despite the fact that children's heart disease is a major concern, the number of specialists available to treat it is sadly limited.

"Little Wanga was born with two serious heart defects that needed surgical repair, and in the state sector, the waiting time for her operations was at least six months," she said. Wanga, according to Mande Toubkin, Netcare's general manager for emergency, trauma, transplant, and CSI, is full of potential, and many other infants are born with life-limiting diseases that necessitate highly resource-intensive medical operations. "By collaborating on initiatives like this, health care can reach more children and make a huge difference in their lives and the lives of their families in the future."

"In collaboration with various health-care practitioners and organisations, Netcare offers the resources at its disposal to help people in need of life-altering corrective surgery for a variety of medical conditions, and the company has helped to change the lives of countless South Africans with the assistance of the Netcare Foundation." "We wish Wanga and her family everything the best for the future. Wanga is one of the fortunate few, but she represents a drop in the ocean. "We need more sponsors and public-private cooperation to save more lives," said Toubkin.