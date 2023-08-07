Tears, threats as Senzo Meyiwa’s friend recalls where he lay after he was shot

Johannesburg - Tears and threats were observed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, as the State called in yet another one of the people who were inside the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo on that fateful night Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Tumelo Brian Madlala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa’s from Umlazi, a township south-west of Durban, had been visiting the soccer player after he invited him to attend a party of a fellow team player, Rooi Mahamutsa, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

A short court break came as Madlala got emotional when asked to recall where Meyiwa lay after he was shot by the intruders who allegedly came in on the night, demanding cellphones. Advocate Charles Mnisi told the court that the accused had informed them that Madlala had threatened them as he walked out of the courtroom. Mnisi told the court that the accused had told him that Madlala got up, pointed at them, and muttered: "Aziboshwe izinja (Let the dogs be arrested)."

Upon hearing this, presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng pleaded with Madlala to behave himself in the course of the proceedings. "I know tempers flare, but let us respect proceedings and behave ourselves." Madlala then continued with his testimony, telling the court that he requested to see Meyiwa alone after the soccer player was declared dead by the emergency personnel following their arrival at the Botshelong hospital.

"When I got there, I unveiled him and asked him why he called me here. Is this the reason why you called me to witness this thing?" he asked Meyiwa as he kissed him on the forehead. Following that, he alleged Kelly Khumalo came in and started taking off Meyiwa’s watch, and nurses requested both of them to leave the room. The matter continues following an adjournment.