Nokuthula Ndlovu speaks at the 2018/2019 Women Leaders for the World programme in Silicon Valley San Francisco

Nokuthula Ndlovu’s Limit Breakers foundation aims to expose women to careers in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). “I have been exposed to youth that come through and want careers that will be redundant in the next 10 or even five years,” said the digital transformation adviser.

Ndlovu promotes online learning and wants to make people aware that there are alternative options to get into the market without the typical four-year degrees.

“Some people sign up for these degrees because they have not been counselled knowing there is an alternative.”

Ndlovu was one of 20 women in the world - and the only South African - who took part in the 2018 Women Leaders for the World programme in Silicon Valley, San Francisco. It is an initiative of How Women Lead, which sees global change-makers gather to explore ways to amplify their impact.

Ndlovu wants to train women to sit on boards and enhance their digital skills.

“The dream is to give 100 000 women and youth in Africa exposure and training to be the next digital transformers. I have collaborated with several key organisations like DreamGirls and Step Up to a Start Up to achieve this goal,” she said.

“We run a mentorship programme that equips and prepares people for alternative careers. Our training for Women on Board requires that certain talents need to be harvested so that they can, in the future, sit on boards, especially state-owned entities that lack understanding of technology. If as a country we are gearing up for 4IR and we have little skills on board, we will be making big decisions that will cost so much money and impact so many people.”

Ndlovu advocates for the township economy to see its value on a bigger scale.

Nokuthula Ndlovu





“People think technology is for big corporates. They don’t understand that they are the emerging markets. Those are untapped markets - where everyone is using data to make decisions.”

Ndlovu said car wash owners could be investing in their clientele and analysing that data to make an impact.

“Just from that data alone they can approach car dealerships to host car shows at their businesses. People are looking for efficiency, an app to book a slot for a car wash, no queues and getting that VIP experience,” she said.

Her 4IR talks aim to create awareness. She is working to shift the perception of technology as a male domain through her position as an associate of the South African Department of Education’s Techno Girls Programme and her mentorship of members of Absa’s Girls In Tech Programme.

“I have worked on an operating model for tech upskilling for 10 countries in Africa. It’s important for people to understand the current workforce and the need for upskilling they require to be impactful in the future. Look at how companies have switched from physical servers where there was a job for someone to assemble, load data and monitor it.

“These days we are looking at the cloud, where information is stored so people that were skilled on server administration need to upskill and equip themselves to be able to manage the cloud service.”

As an out-of-the-box thinker, Ndlovu is keen to pass on her skill base to get Africa’s youth as tech savvy as they should be.