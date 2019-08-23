Since launching in South Africa in 2017, Smartick has helped thousands of children change their attitude towards what can be an incredibly challenging subject.

Technology can help close the STEM gender gap and starting early is imperative. Globally, it’s estimated that 80% of all future jobs will require some form of education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). But unless there's a drastic change, most of those jobs will be taken by men, widening the already substantial gender gap.

An important part of reducing the divide is ensuring that girls and women stay interested in STEM throughout their education and careers.

Right now, there’s significant room for improvement on that front. A 2017 study found that girls become interested in STEM subjects by age 11 but have lost interest by age 15. There are several reasons for this, including conformity to social expectations, gender stereotypes, gender roles and lack of role models.

Women make up just over a quarter of computing workforce in the US. In South Africa, where only a third of all startups have a female founder.

South Africa, like so much of the world, needs to work on reducing the STEM gender gap. And it needs to do so at every level, from basic education through to the workplace.

While a lot of that change requires shifts in government and workplace policies, parents can also play a role when it comes to fostering their daughters’ love of STEM subjects.

That just doesn’t mean being supportive either. It also means using the right technological tools.

When it comes to mathematics, for instance, they can expose their daughters to Smartick.

“For girls especially, the Maths classroom can quickly become intimidating and unwelcoming, pushing them away from the subject and the opportunities it opens up,” said Smartick co-founder, Javier Arroyo.

“That means it’s incredibly important for there to be other outlets where girls can develop a love for Maths.”

Smartick’s own data shows that boys and girls perform equally well on the app.

According to Arroyo, there’s a good reason for this:

“We believe that boys and girls perform equally well when using our app, because they work at home without peer pressure, away from the constant competition in the classroom,” he said.

Smartick uses the latest artificial intelligence to adapt to the child’s learning style, quickly

addressing areas where the child needs to improve. Once they are fully versed and

competent, the app moves the child to the next level, unlike paper-based programmes that

force the child on a predefined path.

Using Smartick, 94% of students improve their ability to calculate and solve problems, even reinforcing reading comprehension.

While one app can’t completely change the face of STEM, providing girls with a safe outlet where they can build mathematical confidence provides a solid base for future success.

While one app can't completely change the face of STEM, providing girls with a safe outlet where they can build mathematical confidence provides a solid base for future success.