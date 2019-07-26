Artists such as Black Coffee, Nasty C, Burna Boy, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Sun-El Musician dominate locally, while Ed Sheeran, Drake and Khalid are the top international artists on the continent.
The top playlists range from Mzansi House, Afrobeats Hits, Mzansi Hip-Hop, Afrikaanse Treffers, Gqom Nation to danceXL, Chill House, The A-List: Hip-Hop and many more.
Africa is home to a great tapestry of cultures and music genres and Apple Music has shown unwavering support to many musicians from the continent, offering the perfect platform for artistic exposure and development.
It is also committed to showcasing the immense talent coming from Africa and across the world.
Here are Apple Music’s top artists, albums, songs and playlists from South Africa for the last four years:
* Top South African artists on Apple Music from the last four years:
Nasty C
Joyous Celebration
AKA
Sjava
Cassper Nyovest
Mlindo The Vocalist
Black Coffee
Goldfish
Snotkop
Sun El Musician
* Top local songs in South Africa from the last four years:
Black Coffee & David Guetta feat. Delilah Montagu - Drive
Goldfish feat. Diamond Thug - Deep of the Night
Lady Zamar - Collide
Prince Kaybee feat. Busisiwa & TNS - Banomoya
Kwesta feat. Wale - Spirit
Sun El Musician feat. Samthing Soweto - Akanamali
AKA feat. Kiddominant - Fela In Versace
TiMO ODV - Dancing Again
DJ Sumbody Feat. Cassper Nyovest, Thebe & Veties - Monate Mpolaye
Shekhinah - Suited
* Top local albums in South Africa from the last four years:
Nasty C - Strings And Bling
Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya
AKA - Touch My Blood
Sjava - Umqhele
Shekhinah - Rose Gold
Sun-El Musician - Africa to the World Cassper Nyovest - Thuto
Simmy - Tugela Fairy
Amanda Black - Amazulu
Joyous Celebration - Joyous Celebration 22: All for You (Live)
* Top Africa albums in sub-Saharan Africa from the last four years:
Nasty C - Strings And Bling
Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya
AKA - Touch My Blood
Shekhinah - Rose Gold
Sjava - Umqhele
Burna Boy - Outside
Sun-El Musician - Africa to the World Cassper Nyovest - Thuto
Simmy - Tugela Fairy
Black Coffee - Music is King EP