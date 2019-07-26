ARTISTS such as Black Coffee, Nasty C, Burna Boy, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Sun-El Musician dominated locally, while Ed Sheeran, Drake and Khalid were the top international artists on the continent in Apple Music's listing. Picture: Supplied

Apple Music has announced the top artists, albums, songs and playlists from South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the best of international musicians on its service over the last four years this week. Artists such as Black Coffee, Nasty C, Burna Boy, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Sun-El Musician dominate locally, while Ed Sheeran, Drake and Khalid are the top international artists on the continent.

The top playlists range from Mzansi House, Afrobeats Hits, Mzansi Hip-Hop, Afrikaanse Treffers, Gqom Nation to danceXL, Chill House, The A-List: Hip-Hop and many more.

Africa is home to a great tapestry of cultures and music genres and Apple Music has shown unwavering support to many musicians from the continent, offering the perfect platform for artistic exposure and development.

It is also committed to showcasing the immense talent coming from Africa and across the world.

Here are Apple Music’s top artists, albums, songs and playlists from South Africa for the last four years:

Nasty C is the top SA artist on Apple Music. Picture: Supplied

* Top South African artists on Apple Music from the last four years:

Nasty C

Joyous Celebration

AKA

Sjava

Cassper Nyovest

Mlindo The Vocalist

Black Coffee

Goldfish

Snotkop

Sun El Musician

LADY Zamar's Collide is one of the top songs on Apple Music. Picture: Supplied

* Top local songs in South Africa from the last four years:

Black Coffee & David Guetta feat. Delilah Montagu - Drive

Goldfish feat. Diamond Thug - Deep of the Night

Lady Zamar - Collide

Prince Kaybee feat. Busisiwa & TNS - Banomoya

Kwesta feat. Wale - Spirit

Sun El Musician feat. Samthing Soweto - Akanamali

AKA feat. Kiddominant - Fela In Versace

TiMO ODV - Dancing Again

DJ Sumbody Feat. Cassper Nyovest, Thebe & Veties - Monate Mpolaye

Shekhinah - Suited

* Top local albums in South Africa from the last four years:

Nasty C - Strings And Bling

Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya

AKA - Touch My Blood

Sjava - Umqhele

Shekhinah - Rose Gold

Sun-El Musician - Africa to the World Cassper Nyovest - Thuto

Simmy - Tugela Fairy

Amanda Black - Amazulu

Joyous Celebration - Joyous Celebration 22: All for You (Live)

* Top Africa albums in sub-Saharan Africa from the last four years:

Nasty C - Strings And Bling

Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya

AKA - Touch My Blood

Shekhinah - Rose Gold

Sjava - Umqhele

Burna Boy - Outside

Sun-El Musician - Africa to the World Cassper Nyovest - Thuto

Simmy - Tugela Fairy

Black Coffee - Music is King EP