Coconut Kelz is a selfie queen

Comedian Lesego Tlhabi, who is popularly known as Coconut Kelz, has fast become a social media sensation with her hilarious videos where she portrays a black suburbia girl who is at odds with the state of the country. The self confessed Selfie Queen spoke to The Star about her banking habits, gadget must-haves and the one app she would come up with for comedians:

Do you use internet banking, and how has the experience been?

I did internet banking until forgetting my pin had me locked outside and the process to get it unlocked required too much energy. But realistically I should probably just go get it unlocked because 2019 is a schlep without it

Before you buy a gadget, what are some of the key things that you look out for?

I think my phone and laptop are my only gadgets. I am interested in fast systems, fantastic camera quality since my job requires me to always use one, and then a large storage capacity, again for work but also for personal use. I also like gadgets that don’t need to be upgraded every time a new one comes out.

How do you use technology to enhance your funny?

Well if it wasn’t for technology, I wouldn’t have a job. I make videos and that turns into opportunities so technology and social media, take a bow!

Now, if cell phone providers would lower the cost of data!

If you could come up with an app for comedians what would it be called and what would it do?

Oh god. Yoh. Okay. This is not something I’m good at. But maybe it would be an app where you can book your favourite comedians. You search, see their work and then with a click and payment, it’s on. This sounds like prostitution now. But anyway, I think it would make work easier. Now invoices need the blood of Jesus to be processed.

Or a comedy Tinder for work purposes. You can match with people who want to work with you and then you get chatting and idea swapping.

What do you use your phone for mostly, business or personal use?

I hate phone calls so much and people insist on using that way to communicate. So phone calls are mostly business and I use my phone to make my videos. But I also am a big sucker for social media for personal use and I’m a selfie queen.

How do you interact with your followers on social media?

I have two very different accounts- @CoconutKelz; satirical and nonsensical and so much fun. Then @LesegoTlhabi is a bit serious and a bit clowney. Sometimes I’m threading about issues surrounding black men (and mostly women) and sometimes I’m laughing out loud at ridiculous and hilarious things or sharing baby/ puppy videos.