DJ Mshega released his new hit song How Do You Feel on Friday

House hits are not the only thing DJ Mshega (real name Linda Hlatshwayo) is savvy with. His tech knowledge and gadgets keeps him up to date with the latest trends. Today, he releases his brand new single How Do You Feel featuring Ziyon, just in time for love birds to enjoy this romantic month. How has technology influenced your life as a musician?

It had broadened my horizons from when I began making music and simplified my workflow and how I capture my ideas. Now I don't even have to be in the studio to produce music... I have my mobile station that I use to make music from anywhere at anytime which increases my output.

Technology has also influenced how I collaborate with other artists, I just collaborated with an artist in the UK without having to be in the same studio we did it by sending files back and forth instantly.



What was the first cellphone brand you had?

Nokia 3210i



What do you understand of the term IoT?

The "Internet of things", basically an ecosystem consisting of web-enabled smart devices that use embedded processors, sensors and communication hardware to collect, send and act on data they acquire from their given environments.



What tech trends do you see taking over this year?

More prevalent use of artificial intelligence, drones and robotics in our everyday lives.



How do you use technology to stay in touch with your loved ones?



Through calls, texts, Whatsapp and FaceTime when I'm away from home for longer periods.



What do you use your phone for mostly, business or personal use?



I'm always on the go, so I'd say equally both.



How do you interact with your followers on social media?



Mostly through Instagram and Twitter.

