Indlovukazi is making a name for herself as a House music vocalist. Picture: Supplied

Afro Jazz and house vocalist Indlovukazi was born and bred in Nkomazi Esibayeni, in Mpumalanga. She is no stranger to technology, having used it to help her launch her career.

She wrote the song Mculo and posted a video of herself singing the song, hoping that Black Coffee would see it.

The multiple award-winning DJ did and recommended her to work with another award-winning DJ, Heavy K.

Mculo, with Heavy K, opened more doors for her and she has since put her vocals on the popular hit, Gugulethu, with Prince Kaybee, Supta and the Afro Boys, and My Dali with TNS.

Her solo debut single L.O.V.E. is available on streaming channels.

She spoke to The Star about her favourite trends in tech:

Which network provider do you think needs to improve its services?

Indlovukazi: Telkom.

Do you bank via the internet; how has the experience been?

Indlovukazi: Yes I do . It saves time, money. Easily accessible.

Before you buy a gadget, what are some of the key things that you look out for?

Indlovukazi: Enough storage space for my music and videos. Picture quality if it’s a phone.

If you could create an app for your music, what would it be called and why?

Indlovukazi: Sounds of Africa because I love African music.

How has technology helped you spread your love for music?

Indlovukazi: I put a video clip on social media and it was spotted by one of the biggest DJs. That opened doors.

What is Indlovukazi about?

Indlovukazi: Songwriting, music. I love the arts, God, worship music.

