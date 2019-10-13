#TechPage Celeb: Neo Makwa









Go-getter Neo Makwa is from Katlehong. Artist and producer Neo Makwa is a Katlehong-bred talent. The go-getter was quick to realise his passion after school. “I attended college for a little while before telling my mother that it was time I chased my dreams of being in the music industry rather than playing it safe and regretting it my whole life.” While he started off as a DJ, he went on to remix Kwesta’s hit single, Boom Shaka Laka, which got him noticed by the star. Since then, he has been working with Kwesta and producing hits such as Mayibabo and Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe. He’s also produced hits for Kid X, Yanga, DJ Speedsta and others. He spoke to The Star about his tech finds: Do you have any music apps on your phone? What are your favourites?

My favourites are iTunes and YouTube Music. They help me know what’s happening in the music industry digitally.

What do you think will be the next big social media app?

Instagram is killing the game with Instagram TV.

You may also like: Kim Jayde on tech

If you could be offered a brand partnership, which companies would you like to work with?

I would like to partner with music stores like Yamsaha, Toms, and Fruity Loops to enhance my production skills.

If you could come up with a music app, what would it do?

It would be a music streaming app called Beetroot.

How has technology changed your life?

It’s made it easy because I stream everything. I send my music out easily.