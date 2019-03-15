Roxy Burger. Supplied

TV presenter Roxy Burger is handling life as a working mom with ease. Her role as host of the E! Entertainment reality makeover show How Do I Look? has been an eye-opener for the media personality. She spoke to The Star about her favourite apps, her first phone and trends in the tech world she is following.

What is your favourite social media app?

Instagram! Especially stories. I love uploading and having fun. It doesn't have to be as “perfect” as some make it out to be.

If you could come up with your own app, what would it do and what would you call it?

Maybe an app that shouted at me every time I ate badly! It would be called: "Don’t put that in your mouth!"

How has technology helped you since becoming a mother?

Things like Google can be your best and worst enemy when it comes to motherhood but I do love apps like Baby Sparks and The Wonder Weeks.

What was the first cellphone brand you had?

A mint-green Nokia 3310.

What do you understand of the term IoT?

The internet of things? Basically our electronics are going to rise up against us and take over the world.

What tech trends do you see taking over this year?

I think a digital detox is on the horizon. Social media addiction is real.

What is your take on internet trolls?

They need to be put in their place. Don't come for me if I didn't call for you. I bet 9/10, this person wouldn't dare troll you in reality but it's so easy behind a keyboard. I don't stand for cyber bullying.