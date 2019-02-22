ONLINE shopping is not something Touchline has ever considered. He relies on a taxi ride to get him to where he needs to be. Picture: Supplied

Thabo “Touchline” Mahlwele has always known how to make a name for himself. Known in hip hop circles as Touchline, the young rapper just bagged himself an accolade at the second annual Verse of the Year awards for his 5 Grand lyrics. The award was extra special to him as it was the People’s Choice Award voted for by the public on Twitter before the awards show.

The Tembisa-born rapper also recently released his Award Shows music video. The rising star told The Star why he doesn’t shop online and the many uses he has for a laptop.

What is your take on internet trolls?

Internet trolls are funny until they get too personal. People say things that they wouldn’t say to people in person, and the mask of being on the internet gives people carte blanche to be ruder than usual.

What do you use your phone for mostly?

I use my phone to stay up to date with what’s happening around the world, to communicate with fans on various social networks and, of course, to stay in touch with friends and family.

RISING star Touchline

Do you use power banks?

No, but experience has taught me that I should.

Do you shop online? What is the last gift you bought?

I have never ever shopped online. I guess I’ve never needed anything that I can’t take a taxi to get.

What makes a good gadget for you?

A laptop. It unlocks a world that your phone cannot.

Higher speed, more space, and it’s good for people in various fields. For instance, a musician can record music on it, a videographer can edit their work on it, etc.

How do you use technology to shape your life as an entertainer?

Technology has narrowed the gap between my fans and I.

The people who follow my music give me immediate feedback on my songs, pictures and videos.

They also get to watch my videos on YouTube and stream my music whenever they want, as opposed to waiting for TV and radio shows.