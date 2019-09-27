#TechPage Event: Gamers get set to rAge hard







The rAge Expo takes place Friday to Sunday. Picture: rAge 2018 Today marks the beginning of the biggest gaming weekend in the country. The Vodacom rAge Expo is the annual video gaming, computer, technology and geek culture exhibition. Thousands of fans will head to the TicketPro Dome for three-days of entertainment that will include competitions, new games, consoles, local comic book artists, cosplay and more. It is also a chance to view new products and get a chance to experience the future in gaming. Now in its 17th year, the expo will again feature the NAG LAN event (South Africa’s largest Bring Your Own Computer/Console) where gamers spend 52-hours playing games with and against each other on the same network.

The expo will have products from ACER, where their interactive stand will have merchandise on sale. There will be an Apex Legends and Fortnite competition. Attendees will be able to play P CSGO 1v1 against Julia “Bish” Robson who will be on the ACER Predator Thronos. APEX interactive will be showcasing RazerTM - the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, Trust Gaming, PDP Gaming - the number 1 video game accessory company in North America and gaming audio Turtle Beach, X-Gamer.

The rAge Expo takes place Friday to Sunday. Picture: rAge 2018

The Artist Alley hosted by Legion Events will have stalls ranging from artwork to crafted items and geeky inspired themes. All the items in the Artist Alley are either handcrafted, custom designed or tailored to a customer’s specific requirements. Attendees will find jewellery, hand-forged knives, geeky merchandise and apparel that you won’t find in stores.

Vodacom rAge is all the rage because of the access to local artists, art prints and comic books, handcrafted items, meeting the creators behind the products, cosplay accessories, geek and fantasy apparel, anime goodies and more. In addition to this, the stakes will be much higher for the gamers.

The competing CSGO elite will compete for R150 000 and lifting the ROG Invitational Trophy. The Cosplay contest will take place on Sunday. Overall winner will walk away with R15 000.

This year the expo will be showing its support to Doctors Without Borders. They will be hosting an experience stand focusing on four main topics: Ebola, Migration (Mediterranean Sea Crisis), Malnutrition, and their South African projects. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with their face-to-face MSF staff members on any of the topics above.

Visitors will be able to interact with a range of fieldwork equipment, including vehicles and tools. VR headsets will be available on the site, providing people access to 360-degree content from projects around the world.

ElectronicSport.Africa (ESA) will launch Africa’s definitive online esports platform at the expo. The new platform will enable users to play and compete in various popular online games, virtual drone racing and robotic tournaments. It will also provide the users with social networking tools and the power to create their own teams, organisations and personal profiles.

Huawei Mobile services will have 8 spaces allocated to home coders and app developers who will showcase their product offering to consumers. Some of these home coders/developers will be pre-selected by the Huawei Mobile services team to possibly upload any finished apps/games/themes onto the developer platform giving them exposure on their games or apps.

In addition to all this there will also be cyber safety talks, dinosaur displays, the finals of the World Robotic Olympia SA and guest appearances from sport and music artists as well as championship Elite esports team members.

The World Robot Olympiad SA is 10 years old this year and has grown from 30 teams in 2009 to 800 teams.