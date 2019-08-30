Kwena Mabotja speaks to Google's Avinesh, Tracy Bolton, Julie Tregurtha and Isabelle Rorke at The Power of Us event held at Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein.

As part of women's month SAP hosted a panel discussion themed 'The Power of Us'. The discussion led by SAP Next Gen Africa regional director Kwena Mabotja explored the many ways women can put themselves in different positions to lead the way in technology.

Panellists included Tracy Bolton, Julie Tregurtha and Isabelle Rorke. The event held at Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein.

"There is opportunity for every one of us to dream and turn our dreams into action and to make a contribution and be successful in this ICT industry which everyone thinks is so hard and difficult," said Cathy Smith who gave the key note.

She said women's natural ability to be vulnerable allowed them to be good leaders.

"In the history of ICT we all know there has been by far a dominance of men.That is for many reasons. The interest now is no longer about expertise alone. It is about value. We need more women and that change requires a massive cultural adjustment."

She said the days where chief executive's and the big bosses were throwing toys out of the cot were gone.

"We are now in environments where value is more valuable than power and hierarchy. The experience of employees matter.We have to have the ability to understand and be humble."

SAP has evolved to become a market leader in end-to-end enterprise application software, database, analytics, intelligent technologies, and experience management.

Julie Tregurtha said using various skill sets to work with customers increased success.

"If every person in an organisation thinks the same you are going to limit your opportunity."

Bolton said after having worked in male dominated jobs she has learnt to fight.

"I learnt to fight very early and I use that skill every day of my life."

Tregurtha said women had a confidence issue and needed to have environments that promoted their growth equally to men.

"Confidence is about belief in yourself and I think women often do lack that. Fortitude talks to so many different things like courage, bravery and a toughness of spirit and a strength of mind and character.

Fearlessness and having the mettle to talk about and cope with difficult situations. All of these traits are critical for women to get anywhere."