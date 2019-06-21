HID Global hosted a discussion on how advanced identification technologies are transforming border control in Africa, using Tanzania as an example.

The annual ID4Africa Identity Week conference, sponsored by HID Global, took place at Emperors Palace this week. As part of the Pan African commitment to provide broad range of biometric solutions and cloud-based ID issuance, companies, government representatives and innovators came together for the three day event.

There are certain things triggering the need for digital migration, bearing in mind that air traffic will more than double in the next 20 years; countries have to begin to accommodate traveling tourists who can’t afford to spend hours in airports sorting out passports and visas.

Three main needs were identified- reduction of identification time with biometrics having a bigger role to play, speed of process and the modernisation of travel documents. All of this requires new immigration services.

HID Global has been in the market for over 25 years with a core focus on identity management solutions.

“Africa is one of the key emerging markets and there has been a digital transformation taking place in Africa. We have worked closely with the government of Tanzania implementing an e-Identity solution.

It started with an electronic passport solution, migrating from regular machinery with the passport to an electronic passport. SA still has a target to get to passport migration at some point.

Over 100 countries have migrated to electronic passports so this is a must do, it is just a matter of time, the quicker you do it, the faster it you grow your systems,” said Joby Mathew Strategic Director for Africa and Middle East, Citizen Identity Solutions.

Tanzania, one of the biggest tourist destinations on the continent, now has a single citizen ID system that can be used to support ePassports, eVisas, ePermits and other physical electronic documents as well as mobile ePassports.

Mathew added that there was no border management system that works for every country; there has to be a customisation element as well.

Mathew said South Africa could start by moving citizen identities to digital to begin the process of ensuring better security for identity protection.

“The country should look at partnering with a trusted and reliable solution provider who can help issue identities to be carried on mobile phones, which citizens can use to identify themselves while accessing government services remotely and at their convenience, anywhere, anytime.

This will improve the efficiency of interaction between government and citizens, offer convenience and enable the government to securely identify the citizens who are conducting the transactions.

It will also save time by eliminating the need for citizens to physically go to government offices. Overall, this results in a positive impact to the economy. Saving time means saving money,” said Mathew.

Motivated by the need to promote legal identity for all in Africa, the annual ID4Africa meeting brings together African nations on their journey to develop robust and responsible ID ecosystems around digital identity in the service of development, humanitarian action, security and facilitation.