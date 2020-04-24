#TechPage Feature: Apps bring people together during lockdown

Between viral challenges and TikTok videos, South Africans have been keeping themselves entertained with content creation. Videos on the social media sharing app have been bringing families closer together as they share their dancing abilities online. For Courtnall and Semone Skosan, TikTok has allowed the family to spend this lockdown time doing more activities together. “We all joined TikTok last year. Courtnall joined in September and introduced the platform to me in October,” said Semone. Courtnall became aware of TikTok after watching a video online.

“He became curious about this platform, gave it a try and shared this with the rest of the family. We enjoy the platform and have fun creating and sharing moments as a family. Our time shooting and taking part in challenges has definitely brought us closer together.

It’s the best entertainment platform right now and has us laughing out loud most of the time. A recent challenge we took part in was the#FamilyBond challenge. Everyone had a role and we had a good time shooting it,” said Semone.

The app TikTok offers challenges for the whole family including the latest offering, called #FamilyBond challenge.





TikTok has recently sought to make the platform safer for users by introducing Family Pairing which will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

Family Pairing allows parents and teens to customise their safety settings based on individual needs.

The controls setting will include Screen Time Management: Control how long your teen can spend on TikTok each day; Restricted Mode: Restrict the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences; Direct Messages: Limit who can send messages to the connected account, or turn off direct messaging completely.

Starting April 30, TikTok will be taking those protections one step further as relates to younger members of its community, and automatically disabling Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16.