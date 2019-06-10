SAS Country Manager Akesh Lalla said data without trusted analytics is value not realised

The opportunities made possible through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics were brought to life at the annual AI Roadshow held by analytics leader SAS in Rosebank recently. Akesh Lalla, SAS Country Manager, who gave a keynote address at the event, said data without trusted analytics is value not realised.

“Worldwide the industries utilising SAS include financial and government institutions, retail, telecommunications and healthcare communication. Our drive at SAS South Africa is ensuring that the country gets the value out of our analytics tools specifically when we look at government and the value we can add with procurement management, data management and providing better services.”

Several key business makers, media, and civil stakeholders attended the event to gain insight into the current state of the analytics market in South Africa and how analytics, cloud and AI could be leveraged to gain business value.

Speakers at the roadshow included IDC South Africa Senior Research Manager: Cloud/IT Services, Jon Tullett, alongside panels which showcased real-life inspired use cases on operationalising analytics and roundtable discussions on Cloud analytics strategy with the likes of Microsoft SA’s Chief Marketing & Operations Officer, Kethan Parbhoo.

“Looking at technologies coming to the fore like open source, machine learning, how do we embed that within our technology? Graduates are coming out of university that are doing a lot of development on open source, developing risk models on open source. How do I take that and operationalise it and ensure that it is secure and make sure it helps me with my analytics life cycle so we have an end to end process, that helps me with my analytics cycle. We have had to transform SAS to meet customer needs and assist them to make it easy for them to adopt cloud technology,” said Lalla.

Delegates were then able to learn about how to make use of SAS’s flexibility, cloud-readiness and Open Source compatibility to help take AI out of the lab and generate true business value.

“There is data that comes out of that, what do you use that data for and how do you use that data to ensure you are making better decisions? What analytic tools are you wrapping around that data. You can have tons of data but what is the quality of that data, that is what is important. Is it the correct data that I am basing my decisions on in future because that could have dire consequences for an organisation, government etc,” said Lalla.

“If you look at things like predictive policing, looking at solutions that help around the safety of our citizens out there, the healthcare department,all of the data being generated by government departments; we can use that to collate it all and wrap analytics around so that government is able to make better decisions going forward.”