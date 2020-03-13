#TechPage Feature: Chani_ZA is creating the right kind of content

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Content creation comes in all forms and sizes. “It’s different for each creator. For me, i have a niche side. I am a gaming content creator so what makes content creation as great as it, is it’s different for each person. Whatever your interest is and you feel like you can go out and do a presentation about it, you can create content around it,” said Chantelle “Chani” Alexander. She said content creation was about what people can relate to. “That’s why it has blown up in the way that it has in the last five to 10 years. Because of the internet it has become more accessible with people sharing the same interests with different how to’s and opinions on it.” Tik Tok is one of the many platforms Alexander uses. She has over 65K followers and over 1 million likes.

“What I really enjoy about Tik Tok is the way that it is so quick and you can only create content that is 15 seconds to a minute long. You need to get your point across in that 60 seconds. It is a fast moving platform with content going out the entire time.

She said unlike other platforms where content can go stale, Tik Tok helped keep content relevant.

WITH more than 60 apps on her phone, Chani says she manages to use about 50 of them. Picture: Spectrum Rex

“When you’ve done something once you can always try to mix it up again and it is an entirely new audio.”

When it comes to technology, the 26-year-old is clued up.

“The Internet of Things is my bread and butter. I am a gamer and I grew up with tech. The more I have access to stuff for my platforms, the easier it makes my life.”

Alexander has over 60 apps on her phone and manages to use about 50 of them.

“I use a lot of applications. I treat my smartphone like my oxygen supply. I work on the internet and my job is social media.”

She said she can’t wait for the day she can ask Suri about running low on milk.

“Tech has grown in such a way to help grow your connectivity, you don’t necessarily need to have a high end camera and lighting. You literally can shoot off your smartphone and everything is available to novice creators to still produce great content.”

For those who are looking to start their content creator lives, Chani says: “Just start. You have to take that first step to grow in the tech space. It moves quickly, the quicker you start the quicker you will be able to adapt.”