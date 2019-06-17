Dr Solomon Assefa. the vice-president of IBM Research: Africa and emerging market solutions (left). with Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, deputy vice-chancellor: research and postgraduate affairs at the University of the Witwatersrand.

For Africa to remain competitive for the coming decades, the next generation of students need to be quantum ready.

These were the words of Dr. Solomon Assefa, a VP at IBM Research - Africa. He spoke at the annual IBM Think Summit that showcases strategies to make businesses smarter and how South African organisations can evolve and succeed using emerging technologies such as Quantum Computing, AI, Cloud and Blockchain.

IBM announced the expansion of its quantum computing efforts to Africa in a new collaboration with Wits University. Wits is the first African partner on the IBM Q Network and will be the gateway for academics across South Africa and to the 15 universities who are part of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA).

IBM established the IBM Q Network™, a community of Fortune 500 companies, startups, academic institutions and research labs working with IBM to advance quantum computing and explore practical applications for business and science.

"What we have done over time is to make the quantum computer accessible over cloud. So we have been forming these quantum networks around the world for many reasons.

By making it accessible over the cloud to partners, universities, commercial entities we can accelerate research in different areas. For example, optimisation in financial services, in drug discovery, understanding chemical reactions and molecules. This for the computer is going to be extremely useful when it comes to new research and development efforts," he said.

Assefa said they also believed there would be some commercial applications that will be launched based on the quantum computer. He added that having the quantum network around the world would allow them to educate and prepare future talent that will be able to advance and utlilise the quantum computer.

"It's a new type of system, different from the classical system so we need to start training skills across the world."

Researchers at Wits will investigate the use of quantum computing and machine learning in the fields of cosmology and molecular biology with a specific focus on HIV drug discovery.

The teams will also jointly study quantum teleportation, a field pioneered by IBM Fellow Charles Bennett

Africa has missed out on these waves of technology, said Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, Wits Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research and Postgraduate Affairs.

"He or she who moves first will be the one to reap the benefits for the economy and for the education of the bextbgeneration of potential entrepreneurs, scientists, etc. Having access to the IBM quantum will take us into the 21st century way of doing science."

Vilakaxi added that Africa was home to the most diverse population in the world as the cradle of humankind.

"Over the last 20 years we have seen groundbreaking discoveries on the origins of humanity. The most diverse human genome is here and it requires sophisticated computing power to analyse it."

He said tyw scientific challenges on the continent weer the drivers to ensure the technology was tested.

"We cannot afford to wait we need to get Africa into the digital age."

IBM first made quantum computers available to the public in May 2016 through its IBM Q Experience quantum cloud service and has doubled the power of its quantum computers annually since 2017.

IBM will be hosting a camp in December for 200 students using their Quskit software to help train students to programme quantum computers.