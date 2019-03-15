Viu has partnered with SABC and e.tv to bring viewers on demand entertainment.

Mzansi's new star, the Viu App, was launched recently at a glamorous event in Hyde Park, Joburg. Viu has gained the exclusive digital rights to some of South Africa’s biggest dramas, telenovelas and soapies.

In collaboration with the SABC, e.tv, Vodacom and Huawei, Viu is a leading video-on-demand service that will provide premium content to the local consumer.

The streaming service app is free to subscribe to and download. A pricing strategy will be available for premium content.

“It’s more choice, more experience, more ways to view your favourite shows,” said the host for the day, comedian Nina Hastie.

The Viu App team is ready to offer the South African market premium and exclusive video-on-demand content.

Jasmine Lee, chief marketing officer for Viu, said that in the short timespan of three years Viu had already spread through 16 markets, with South Africa being its 17th.

“Our users are highly engaged. In the past year we have grown from 16 million active monthly users to 30 million now. Our viewers have watched over 37 billion minutes of content in the last 12 months.”

Lee said now that the South African market was accessible to them, through their partners, they had big hopes and dreams for what could be done to add to those numbers.

“Everywhere we go, we try to entertain our fans with great content. We are thrilled to be working with our partners e.tv and the SABC to bring great titles, including Uzalo, Harvest, Imbewu, Skeem Saam and Scandal!.”

The Viu App team launched its fresh offering at a glitzy event held in Hyde Park.

In areas like South-east Asia, Viu had expanded its content search to introduce original content and would do so in the South African market as well.

Viu South Africa country manager Ryan Solovei said South Africans had caught up with the rest of the world.

“Viu is different to most streaming services because of its original content. Creatives find themselves in a challenging situation where money and buyers are not where they used to be because the digital era has disrupted the market. Viu has an established track record of getting premium local content off the ground. It’s perfectly positioned to be the home for Mzansi’s most loved shows.”

Solovei said lack of accessibility had made people foreigners in their own home. The streaming service allowed access to downloading shows and catching up on the exclusive shows fans might have missed.