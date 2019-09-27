#TechPage Launch: DJI launches OSMO Mobile 3







DJI, a leader in creative camera technology, last week announced the latest addition to the renowned Osmo series, the Osmo Mobile 3, a portable, foldable mobile phone stabilizer DJI, a leader in creative camera technology, announced the latest addition to the renowned Osmo series, the OSMO Mobile 3, a portable, foldable mobile phone stabilizer. Launched in the country last week, the Osmo Mobile 3 is the culmination of DJI’s technology packaged into a thoughtful design. “When you talk about DJI you hear about drones as it is a leading brand when it comes to civil aerial imaging,” said Raissa Mendes DJI,Regional Manager, Middle East & Africa. The company is a 13-year-old company that started because the founder, Frank Wang, loved flying helicopters when he was much younger. “He grew up with a dream of basically flying and creating something that would be much easier. He built the flight controller which is the brain of the drone that makes the helicopters much more stable in the air so that flying can be fun instead of being a mission of not letting the helicopter completely fall down and crash.”

With the launch of the iconic Phantom drone- a ready to fly straight from the box drone in 2012, the company was then able to create its own camera overtime.

“It became a two axis camera that was moving horizontally from side to side until the third version (3 axis gimbal) that moved both horizontal and vertical. DJI developed the drones and in-house and that’s how the ideas to tap into handheld devices came to be.”

Various products launched since 2021 including handheld devices for professional use and in 2015 they launched the first OSMO by mintiarising the handheld device to a product that would be easy to use for any person.

“That’s the deposition of DJI, to create products that are simple to use. Whether you are a traveller, a mom filming your child to take the very first step, or with your dog to see life through its perspective. We did that for the OSMO Mobile 3,” said Mendes.

Launched at the end of August, the Mobile 3 joins the OSMO Action (launched in May) and the OSMO Pocket (September 2018). The aim is to cater to every type of content creator.

“The first OSMO was launched in 2016 and only allowed for horizontal filming. But now as we consume different content through social media especially through stories where everything is vertical, there was a demand from users and content creators.

The Mobile 2 then had a vertical mode as well. Now the Mobile 3 allows you to change easily from vertical to horizontal. So when you are filming or taking pictures or shooting live, you are able to transition easily.”

Mendes said the Osmo Mobile 3 has also increased its battery life and can be used up to 18 hours. It weighs 500 grams.

“Another proponent of DJI is to ensure the user experience is smooth. With the OSMO Series you can use the Mimo App and through the app it is an intuitive experience in different modes.”

The app also has a story mode that has about 13 templates which can create videos that comes with installed effects.

“The app allows people to become comfortable when creating content and sharing that content.”

She added that DJI is creating products to cater to every type of need, every type of consumer and also stay up-to-date with content change and how it is being consumed in video format.