Pupils from Thlokomelo Special School in Soweto have been learning how to use the ‘Feed The Monster’ app that helps them with their reading and bridging the gap between literacy skills and fluent reading.

A fun, engaging and interactive new reading app was launched by MTN recently. In partnership with Bellavista School and US-based tech partner Curious Learning, the trio have joined forces to bring an internationally renowned reading app to the country. Tailored to suit all South African children, the app turns learning into a fun and interactive game that teaches children.

The launch took place at Thlokomelo Special School in Soweto.

More than 75% of South African children in Grade 3 still cannot read to understand. Children need support, or they will continue to struggle throughout their entire schooling, forever hindered by their poor reading foundation.

The app, ‘Feed the Monster’, aims to make learning more meaningful. The app addresses all the aspects of reading and bridging the gap between literacy skills and fluent reading. The app’s target is mainly for children between the age of six and eight who will have access to reading instruction via a specialized curriculum that match letters with sounds, giving children the ability to learn how sounds combined together make words.

School principal Josh Maleleko said the school was thankful for being considered and chosen to be assisted with tablets that have been installed with the app ‘Feed the Monster’. Previously the school received computers to benefit their learners.

“Learners who are brought to the school cannot read and some are dyslexics so the app will help solve reading challenges that the school is encountering on a daily basis. It will help us achieve the vision which is to make sure learners are able to read and write and eventually become integrated into the main stream economy,” Maleleko said.

He aims to ensure that the app is fully utilized by the learners, teachers and parents as the app does not require data to use.

Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager for MTNSA Foundation said that they were pleased to be part of an initiative that brings the transforming power of technology to South Africa's children.

“Not only does this bridge the digital divide and prepare our children for a future in the information age, but, we are providing the basic building blocks for early childhood education”.



