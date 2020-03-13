#TechPage News: Measuring effects of Covid-19 on business and using tech aids

Doug Hunter, Manager Professional Services for SYSPRO – Africa answered some questions about the effect of coronavirus on businesses and how technology can help.

The Star (TS): How is the coronavirus affecting businesses overall? Doug Hunter (DH): Firstly the Coronavirus affects all people and supply chains not just products from China, Korea, Italy and Iran. In South Africa public info to people is so poor most of us don’t know what the risks are or how to mitigate against them. So we may rely on rumour or our own fear to dictate our behaviour. And if we work in manufacturing and distribution this means that lack of knowledge makes some people cancel any imports from overseas and others do nothing and may bring in the virus. What is the problem? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the virus spreads mostly through person-to-person contact within approx. 1.8 meters radius, spreading viral particles through coughing and sneezing. The particles can land in mouths or noses of those nearby. Less likely, but more important for business, is to catch this virus by touching a surface the virus has recently landed on then touching one's mouth, nose or eyes. This could include smooth surfaces of products or packaging and hence the risk and hold on global distribution.

Analysis shows that since 20% of global trade involves China, all global trade is being adversely affected. Imports to South Africa from China are now difficult to plan or even get with thousands of containers and hundreds of ships being delayed in China and on the way. Products most affected are high-tech and consumer electronics, automotive components and other industrial parts, pharmaceuticals and more. But if you don’t have the info office staff may stop any shipments unnecessarily. This means action is required to counter these inevitable widespread supply chain disruptions.

TS: How can SA businesses prepare to deal with the implications of the effects of coronavirus?

DH: Systems like ERP can help by giving visibility to likely product delays where alternate “safe” suppliers could be found. In the food and beverage business more local supply could be the result, cancelling import orders. In fact shipping delays for any products could render import delivery dates out of contractual terms allowing easy cancellation and resourcing using such systems

In addition existing planned receiving and/or manufacturing process steps can be amended temporarily in your ERP system to include additional QA (Quality Assurance) like wiping down surfaces and spraying goods with appropriate chemical or detergent cleansers plus adding waiting times before issue or delivery. Improving quality control and safety.

An opportunistic business benefit for some companies who have overstocked products is that local scarcity may allow them to become that alternate supplier getting rid of their stock and some straining working capital.

And people change their buying habits and preferences so business forecasts lead to demand being changed again in your ERP system to manage supply to meet this.

ERP enables recall management, rapidly tracking and tracing of products.

So technology can assist businesses respond to virus and quality issues faster and in a controlled traceable manner in a world of rapid propagation.



