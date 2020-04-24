#TechPage Q& A: DJ Kwame

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kwame Nkrumah Mahlanga is an Afrotech music DJ and producer. He fuses different musical sounds to create a unique build of quality sounds fused with smooth vocals and packed to fit the Afrotech genre and enjoyed by all music lovers. Growing up he was influenced by the likes of the legendary late Fana Khaba (Khabzela), DJ Monde and later he was exposed to DJs such as Fiztas Mixwell, Glen Lewis, Oskido, Claude and Mbuso. He released his first EP earlier this year, and it includes the single Abana Mali, which he collaborated with Mthandazo Gatya on. Kwane plans on penetrating both the African and international market through his Afrotech music. Kwame currently works as a producer for KayaFM. Can you live without your smartphone?

No, I often forget it at home and remember it half way into my journey. I used to leave it but now I turn back to get it because my work includes social media and emails lately.

How many apps do you have on your phone and which ones do you use often?

I have about 36 apps on my phone and I use WhatsApp a lot, followed by Twitter, and Shazam.

If you could create your own app, what would it be called and what would it do?

The app will give you the 411 of a song, its history (whether it was sampled or it’s a sample or not) and I would call it “Tonality”.

You may also like: Jst Sako talks technology and music

What gadget would you buy for the president?

Playstation 4 so we can enjoy a game of FIFA 20, just to see him outside his serious/ busy life.

How has technology enhanced your music?

I connect with people who are in countries I aspire to visit in the near future. I have managed to get my music in places I have never been, places like in Europe and some African countries that wouldn’t know my music otherwise.