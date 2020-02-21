#TECHPAGE Q&A: JST SAKO









Rising artist Jst Sako believes people are too connected to their smartphones and can't go a day without them. Jst Sako's debut single, ‘Dark Skin Girl’ came out earlier this month to celebrate love for darker skinned women. The single tells the story of a man meeting a dark skinned girl for the first time and he's just taken away by her features, making reference to her melanin skin, lips and hips. The only thing that he wants to tell her is what an African goddess she is and how she makes him feel. "I got inspired to write 'Dark Skin Girl' when I saw a video of a lady bleaching her skin trending on Twitter. I was really concerned about the pressure society is putting on our dark skinned women today, so I came up with the song to appreciate the pride, essence and beauty of a dark skin woman.” Through Geobek Records, Jst Sako released his EPK where he shared about where he comes from, his aspirations and what music lovers could look out for. He shared his tech thoughts with The Star:

• How much do you know about 5G?

The 5th generation technology, I know quite a bit about it, besides the fact that it’s meant to make the internet experience far more enjoyable, it’s a great advancement in the era of technological progress. I’ve been using the 5G network through my service provider and it’s pretty efficient. Streaming forms part of my everyday activity so I’m definitely finding it to be beneficial.



• How many apps do you have on your phone and how many do you use?

I’ve got over 36 apps on my phone and I use each one of them according to the relevance of whatever it is that I’m doing on that particular day. I can say that my Instagram, Facebook, Banking app, Spotify and WhatsApp are the most utilized apps according to my screen time analytics.



• Can you live without your smartphone for a day?

Sheesh, I don’t think anyone can go through a day without their smartphone, our entire lives are connected to these devices. Online banking, logistics, communication, reminders for our meetings and sometimes even our health related activities are synced with apps that are on our phone so I don't think it’s possible for me to live a day without my smartphone.



• Do you think social media has a positive or negative influence on people?

Social media, like anything else, can be positive or negative but we need to be more realistic and ask ourselves if it is social media that’s good/bad or is it the mindsets of the people behind the content and messages fed to the masses that could be either positive/negative. I personally think that like any other platform or technological tool, social media can influence people both ways. Social media is a bittersweet experience for all.

• How do you use technology to enhance your music?

Digital marketing and online platforms have made it easier to promote/distribute music. The immediate communication and distribution of content to a market that is interested in getting to experience and learn more about my brand can easily be executed through social media platforms, streaming platforms and other interesting software that grant me a variety of ways to engage with my fans.



• If you could be the Minister of Arts and Culture for a day, what would you do to progress the lives of upcoming artists?

We overlook the importance of teaching upcoming artists the business and the necessity of partnering with organizations that can help them further their knowledge and understanding of the entertainment industry, more especially in the wake of technological evolution. There aren’t enough seminars or forums for them to really dissect and observe what the inner workings of growing your career means as an artist in the technological century. So as the Minister of Arts and Culture, I wouldn’t start by funding any artists project or concert, but I would definitely fund a mentoring project for them to mature in business. I would do my best to make sure that knowledge, experience and ideas have a hub to be incubated and developed to their full potential, ensuring that with the right mentorship from industry greats, the economy of entertainment is carefully cultivated through these upcoming artists.



