Reitumetse Mamabolo (23), better known by his stage name Remy, is a South African hip-hop artist (rapper), born and raised in Soweto.

Remy’s music journey started at the age of 15 where he was mostly influenced by artists like Drake and Lil’ Wayne, whom he still believes are the best rappers he has ever heard.

He knew that he wanted to pursue rap when his English teacher told him his essay-writing skills were impressive, and he has never looked back.

His latest single, the hooky hip hop jam New Heights, featuring producer Swizz Khaley, is an uplifting song about being able to improve your own life and believe in yourself and elevating to a high life of money, power and fame.

He spoke to The Star about his tech habits:

Do you think you can survive without your smartphone?

No, I wouldn’t because the career I’m chasing depends on the internet.

How many apps do you have on your smartphone and which ones do you use the most?

I use eight apps including WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, which I use the most.

If you could create your own app, what would it do and what would you call it?

I would create an app for politics that can allow people (the youth) to participate in parliamentary matters. The app would be called “Future Leaders 101”.

How do you use technology to enhance your daily life?

I use it for information as I am a person who usually wants to know more about everything.

How do you use technology to enhance your music?

I’m always making sure that I keep with the times as music changes. I also use it to target an audience that is attracted to the type of music I do.

What projects are you working on right now?

I’m working on an album, Views From The South, and I’m also working towards making a name for myself in the industry before I release the album.

