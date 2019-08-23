Phumla ‘Angel’ Nkomo

Singer and songwriter Phumla Nkomo, better known as Phumla Music, is a performing artist from Mpumalanga. The body positive singer started singing in church and went on to become a cover artist. While studying for her BA Media Studies in Limpopo she posted videos of herself covering Amanda Black’s song “Kahle’ and was signed to a record label.

She has also won singing competitions that have seen perform across Africa. She now has her own recording label, Spencer Records and has released her first Swati single Inhlitiyo. She spoke to The Star about her favourite apps:

How do you use technology to enhance your music?

I use it strategically for marketing purposes so my music can reach a lot of people in different spaces and also as a tool to make and build my sound in the processes of making music

If you could come up with an app for Africans what would it be called and what would it do?

It would be called 'LET’S BE REAL' because Africans have adapted to the eurocentric culture and we have diluted our culture, norms and way of living. The app would be in use to remind ourselves of who we are and also learning about our different languages, our food, our weddings, how we can treat our skin and hair like our forefathers did.

How do you interact with your followers on social media?

It starts with a follow back or replying to inboxes. Some followers don’t really talk but I interact with them through music, posts and sometimes with gigs because it is always different when you meet personally and after that it just keeps getting better. Though I'd wish to know my followers and everyone who follows me, it’s impossible but with social media you can get to interact with them

How many apps do you have on your smartphone and which ones do you use the most?

I have five apps on my phone- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and WhatsApp. I mostly use Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook because I interact more with people and they are the easiest to use and upload stuff about my music and my plans. These apps allow me to be me besides trying to be someone I'm not. We are aware how we change ourselves to fit the mode on social media platforms just so we can be seen as the coolest kids in town. With WhatsApp and Facebook you have no choice but to keep it really and humble, they remain my personal favourites.

If you could buy the Minister of Arts and Culture a gadget, what would it be and why?

I would buy an iPad, it’s portable and flexible to use. I suggest an iPad because he can be updated about new music releases and achievements and everything about the industry in time. He will engage and contribute with his knowledge to our crafts as South African musicians. He will get to listen to his favorite jams and be alerted about things in the industry in that way he will know what to contribute in building and sustaining us as artists via introducing new initiatives that may benefit the industry.