A model poses for the selfie camera using the 24MP front facing camera of the Honor 10 Lite at Vodacom World in Midrand. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

When we attended the launch of the Honor 10 Lite some time ago, the one thing that was overly emphasised was the powerful 24MP selfie camera the phone came with. So naturally, the first thing I did when I got the phone for review was to check it out.

I am obsessed with taking pictures, not always of myself, but I was ready to take on the challenge.





Yes, the phone takes incredible selfies, so much so that you barely look like yourself. Well, for me that was. As pretty as they looked, my skin tone was at least two shades lighter. However, after fiddling with the phone a bit and reducing the beauty filter, I came out looking far better, even with the camera facing towards the sun because of the 4-in-1 light fusion technology.

This was definitely a tick in the right box for me because many a time the sun can ruin a perfectly good photo. The 24MP camera offers a great experience for both day and night lighting, something phones that cost triple the price do not always consider.

The AI front camera recognises eight selfie scenarios and optimises the background of the photo, adding to the overall frame of the picture looking really good.





The phone’s “dual AI camera is equipped with the new AI beauty algorithm that can customize beauty effects based on age, gender and skin tone”. So we are looking at smoothing of skin, acne removal, skin tone adjustment (a "no" from me), oil glare removal and the usual teeth-whitening and eye brightening.

Another perk is using the butterfly lighting and stage lighting effects for stereoscopic portraiture - which basically means you can take images that are almost like being in an studio.

In super night-shoot mode, you can take night shots in under six seconds of exposure with the anti-shake feature.

These days when people buy phones, they are looking for the aesthetic appeal and battery life. The Honor 10 Lite’s easiest sell is how pretty and slim it is. For me it has a more feminine feel. The metallic sky blue colour it is available in makes it worth holding in your hand.

It comes with the Kirin 710 chipset that reduces the overall power consumption. The 3GB RAM boosts the dual SIM smartphone’s processing speed and the 64GB storage can go up to 512GB for even more space.

For gamers, the GPU Turbo is aimed at making the experience even better.

For travellers, a nifty spec is the AI accelerated translator that helps with quick communication. The phone also offers video enhancer and noise reduction features.

It’s a light and functional phone that does everything you need it to. Retailing for R4599, it is also easier on the pocket than most smartphones.