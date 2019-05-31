They may be getting grief from Google, but Huawei is nowhere near about to stop producing extraordinary products. The Huawei P30 Pro is the golden child of the brand with powerful features, a sleek look and oh-so-much space.

By space I mean memory, packing a powerful 256GB of storage and 8GB of random-access-memory (RAM). This is space you will need because the clicking never stops.

The P20 was already something, but this device is top-notch.

Let me start with the basics. Size wise it was a bit too big and a little on the heavy side for my hand.

It comes in three colours: breathing crystal, black and aurora. Aurora was a hit with me. The video quality is insane.

I had an iPhone user in awe of a video I was shooting at an event. She asked what phone I was using that made the picture quality look like she was watching an insert on an entertainment show.

Yep, the video quality on this device is sensational. She even conceded that her iPhone could not match that quality.

Look, this device can take up to 50x zoom and it does not pixelate. I casually tested this at the Mother’s Day concert at the zoo recently. Sitting at the back with my family, I zoomed in on the stage and I could see the edge control on Nhlanhla Nciza’s weave, while she was dancing on stage from about 250m away.

You may also like: Samsung Galaxy Watch review

In detail, the periscope telephoto lens allows more optical zooming capabilities to be tucked in a compact body without losing image quality. Together with the colour saturation provided by the 40MP main camera, and stability of OIS, the superzoom lens offers 10x hybrid zoom to see the never-before-seen with great resolution and rich detail. Additionally, it can bring the moon right before your eyes with the super crazy zoom.

Images are camera quality. Your selfie game is also elevated with the 32MP front camera that recognises you to produce expert selfies by contouring your face with accurate brightness and sharpness.

When you think you have seen it all, the dual mode adds to the features that make this device a must-have.

The two rear cameras work at the same time, allowing you to watch the overall scene and see the beauty in the details.

I was afraid of dropping the device. It feels and looks like glass. The double 3D curved glass body comes with a 6.47 inch OLED Dewdrop display that adds stunning colours and greater viewing.

I had a hard time swiping out of apps and the camera. It took me a while to figure it out as I am someone who still likes the back button. But you get used to it. It retails for R18,999 or R799 on a 24-month contract.