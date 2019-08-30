The new LG G8s ThinQ does security as you like it with added fingerprint recognition, 3D face recognition and superior hand vein recognition for next-level security and convenience.

It may be a mouthful to say but the LG G8sThinQ is a magical phone to own. Since everyone is now a content creator, brands are doing their utmost to make sure their smartphones stand out.

And this one is a sure winner.

It comes with a Z Camera with a 3D depth sensor, a 3D face unlock, hand ID and Air Motion for touchless commands (the coolest thing ever) and ofcourse the new standard a triple rear camera.

So it's loaded with all the essentials for a great Instagram feed. Literally. From the different modes- studio, portrait, auto, AI Cam, manual camera and the extra options night view, story shot, cine shots and triple shots, you're never going to run out of ideas and amazing ways to take your content to the next level.

The new LG G8s ThinQ does security as you like it with added fingerprint recognition, 3D face recognition and superior hand vein recognition for next-level security and convenience.

It's a big fit phone. It sits well in your hand and has a reflector steel back that is handy for lipstick touchups. The 2.5D glass design brings a rich and colourful finish to the back.

The Z Camera has infrared light and sensor technology to bring better biometric security.

The standard front facing camera is an 8MP.

The ToF (Time of Flight) sensor maps 3D space by calculating the light response time to recognise shapes and their distance from the sensor. It's pure magic.

For those of us who appreciate good security, there is the security additions that give you a sense of comfort knowing that you have more than one option to increase your security.

From the fingerprint recognition, to the face recognition and the hand vein recognition, the security is endless.

I'm often eating or drinking something when I am on my phone.

With the G8s you can give touchless commands on your screen. You can use the swipe, grab, and rotate gestures to answer calls, increase volume and capture the screen.

Back to the camera, the studio mode shoots in perfect lighting and the video mode shoots in great clarity.

The sound uses real stereo sound with DTS:X 3D audio and Meridian Sound Tuning.

The one thing that didn't excite me was the battery life. It lasts but if you over use it the battery will run out, though it does take a while. I always made sure a power bank was close by.

But overall, when we are talking content creation, LG is definitely giving the other big brands a run for their money.

The LG G8s ThinQ retails from R11,999.00 and is available exclusively in Mirror Black.