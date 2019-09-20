The LG XBoom PK7 's Cclear Vocal allows for clarity of the human voice no matter the sound volume with almost no distortion

I received the LG XBOOM PK7 speaker about two weeks ago and the first thing I noticed was how hefty it was. At 3.77kgs (and 368mm long), the three-minute walk from the gate of my complex to my flat involved quite a bit of shifting the speaker box from one arm to another. Despite the weight, the speaker defied my expectations. The XBOOM is perfectly suited for indoor and outdoor listening including a party at the beach or near water as it is splash-proof.

The XBOOM was used by my sister in the evening when she showered while I used it to blast music while I cooked. In addition, it helped me feed my series and movie addiction in my bedroom.

I recently finally jumped on the trap music train so the 'Enhanced Bass' mode, which creates deeper bass tones, worked really well with the deep kick drums of the genre. The "Clear Vocal" mode was particularly my favourite feature as it allowed me to listen to the detailed vocals and dialogue of my shows without distortion because of the high volume setting.

Chulumanco Mahamba enjoys the LG XBOOM PK7 in the comfort of her home.

There was only a slight difference between the sound without the enhancements however with Meridian Audio was a welcomed addition.

The XBOOM was ideal for having people over and social setting, especially because of the lights, sound and X-Grip handle which is designed to be easy to grab and carry. In this setting, the voice command button via Google Now for Android and Siri for iOs, was convenient because I did not need to change songs using my phone and pressing the buttons on the speakers.

The battery of the XBOOM lasted relatively long and I only needed to charge the speaker three times during the two weeks I had to play with it. My problem was with the charging time, according to LG the speaker it needed three hours to be fully charged. I found the charging time to be tedious and unnecessarily long.

That being said, I would recommend the XBOOM for anyone especially those who need an outdoor friendly speaker. The speaker has superior sound, it’s splashproof and despite it hefty weight, it’s not impossible to carry around.



