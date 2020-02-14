#TECHPAGE: Samsung unveils S20 range and new Z Flip









The new Z Flip from Samsung is eye catching and elegant. The biggest reveal of the week came in the form of a smartphone that can zoom up to 100x. That’s right, the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, that was unveiled at a star studded event on Tuesday, can zoom into a distance of 5.3km. That’s taking a zoomed in shot from Loftus Stadium in Pretoria to the Voortrekker Monument and still seeing the monument clearly. In addition, the Galaxy S20 offers 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality. The S20 Ultra is part of the new Galaxy range that includes the S20 and the S20 Plus. Samsung also unveiled the latest Z Flip phone that takes flip phones to a new classy and sheek level.

At the event, held at Hyde Park, new ambassadors were also revealed. Media maven Bonang Matheba and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi have joined the family of Samsung as ambassadors. They join Maps Maponyane and Cassper Nyovest who have been working with the brand already.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is officially a Samsung ambassador. She joins Cassper Nyovest and Maps Maponyane.

“As we enter this new decade, how we communicate and how we experience the world around us has evolved. Samsung is therefore providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love ” said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

Hume said the Galaxy makes the experience of everything we love to do on our phone easier and better.

The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“Samsung has initiated and pioneered new display camera and performance technologies. In 2019 we introduced the galaxy phone which the media called the most innovative smartphone of the decade. As the new decade starts we are taking another big step because innovation is part of Samsung’s DNA. We focus on enhancing technology through the convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and 5G.”



