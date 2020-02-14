The biggest reveal of the week came in the form of a smartphone that can zoom up to 100x.
That’s right, the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, that was unveiled at a star studded event on Tuesday, can zoom into a distance of 5.3km. That’s taking a zoomed in shot from Loftus Stadium in Pretoria to the Voortrekker Monument and still seeing the monument clearly.
In addition, the Galaxy S20 offers 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality.
The S20 Ultra is part of the new Galaxy range that includes the S20 and the S20 Plus.
Samsung also unveiled the latest Z Flip phone that takes flip phones to a new classy and sheek level.