Teen, 16, accused of shooting and killing his grandfather during heated argument









File Picture. Johannesburg - A 16 year old boy has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly shooting his grandfather with a pellet gun during a 'heated' argument.

The incident happened in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga on Sunday around 15.30.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said information at their disposal was that the shooting occurred at the time that the teenager was engaged in a heated argument with his 63-year-old grandfather.





At some point during the argument, the teenager allegedly went to his grandfather's room, grabbed a pellet gun, went to the grandfather and shot him outside their flat.





"The pensioner fell down motionless," Hlathi said.





According to Hlathi, the teenager stays with his mother, grandfather and uncle in the flat. However, on the day of the shooting the uncle was not there and the mother told police that she was upstairs in the flat and did not hear the commotion.





Hlathi said the teenager did not flee and a neighbor who saw the shooting called the police.





"Police and paramedics quickly rushed to the scene where the old man was unfortunately declared dead by the medical personnel.





"Preliminary investigation unearthed that the man had a gunshot wound in his upper body and the boy was immediately charged for the old man's murder.





"The firearm has been taken in for ballistic test. The police are working together with probation officers in this case and the case docket will be handed over to the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision," Hlathi said.





The teenager was expected to appear in court soon.





The Star