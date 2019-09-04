Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - An 18-year old teenager is behind bars for allegedly stealing a baby from its mother and disappearing with it for days. The teenager and the mother were at Park Station when she allegedly disappeared with the 18-month-old infant.

The child was recovered unharmed at the teenager's flat on Tuesday and she has been charged with child theft.

According to Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele, the incident occurred around 3pm on Sunday.

He said the mother was waiting for someone at Park Station station when the teenager, whom the mother had know for a month, played with the child and gave her sweets.

He said the two knew each other from the streets and were not staying in the same building.

“She took the child and told the mother that she is going to buy her Simba Chips. She never came back,” Mbele added.

Members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FSC) initiated a search from the day she was reported stolen, Mbele said.

Mbele said during the search, FSC members prayed for the child to be found alive and in good state.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mbele said investigations led the team to the 18-year-old's residence at MBV Flat, Joubert Park where they found her with the stolen baby.

“The child was taken to the doctor for a medical assessment and it was established that she was in good state,” Mbele said.

He added that investigations were under way and the suspect was expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

He said the reason the teenager was not charged with kidnapping was because she did not forcefully take the child from the mother.

Mbele urged parents not to trust anyone with their children and said they should not allow even a person they know to take their children away from them.

The Star