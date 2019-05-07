File picture

A 19 year old man was expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for allegedly raping her neighbours' nine year old daughter in their bed. The incident happened on Monday around 5.30pm in the Joburg CBD.

Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg Central Police said the parents had left their flat to go to the nearby shop, leaving the nine year old girl in the company of her 14 year old brother and five year old sister.

The 19 year old alleged rapist who lives in the same block of flats as them at the corners of Bree and Wanderers Street is said to have gotten into the house.

The teenager is alleged to have taken a knife from one of the drawers, pointed it at the 14 year old and his five year old baby sister then told them to leave the flat.

Once they were outside, he allegedly locked the door then took the nine year old to her parents bedroom where he raped her on her parents' bed.

When he was done, he allegedly told her girl that if he told anyone about the rape he would kill her.

Mbele said the man, who's from Ulundi in Kwazulu Natal, then left the flat. When the girl's parents arrived, the girl told them what happened.

"They took her to the police station and she was taken to hospital. Police then went to the 19 year old's flat. They found him inside, alone and arrested him.

"Police are busy with investigations and he will be appearing in court soon," Mbele said.











