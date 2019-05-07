File picture

Johannesburg - A 19-year-old man was expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for allegedly raping his neighbours' nine-year-old daughter on her parents' bed. The incident happened on Monday around 5.30pm in the Joburg CBD.

Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg Central Police said the parents had left their flat to go to the nearby shop, leaving the nine-year-old daughter in the company of her 14-year-old brother and five-year-old sister.

The suspect who lives in the same block of flats as the victim is said to have got into the house.

The teenager is alleged to have taken a knife from one of the drawers, pointed it at the 14-year-old and his five-year-old sister then told them to leave the flat.

Once they were outside, he allegedly locked the door then took the nine-year-old to her parents' bedroom where he raped her on her parents' bed.

When he was done, he allegedly told her girl that if she told anyone about the rape he would kill her.

Mbele said the man, who's from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, then left the flat. When the girl's parents arrived, the girl told them what had happened.

"They took her to the police station and she was taken to hospital. Police then went to the 19-year-old's flat. They found him inside, alone and arrested him.

"Police are busy with investigations and he will be appearing in court soon," Mbele said.

The Star











