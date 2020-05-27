Teen fakes own death to avoid financial pressure from mom

A Nigerian teenager from the Oni community in Oju local government area in Benue state has confessed to faking her own death in an attempt to avoid financial pressure being put on her by her mother. The Nigerian News Agency said the 19-year-old was working as a maid at an estate in Ajah, Lagos. According to the police public relations officer in Lagos State, Bala Elkana, the teenager allegedly created a Facebook account using her employer’s daughter’s photograph and announced her death on the page. The post also claimed that she had already been buried by her two friends, who later informed the family of her apparent death. “To make them believe that the girl was dead, they sent WhatsApp chats to a member of the girl’s family with a picture of a casket showing that the girl had been buried,” Elkana was quoted as saying.

“The family also got in touch with a man who claimed to be her boyfriend. He corroborated the claim that she was dead.”

Elkana said the teenager’s phone was also switched off.

When the news of her death became public knowledge, her employer got hold of the information and reported her to the Ajah police station.

During questioning, she confessed to having created the Facebook account and posting her obituary with the intent of keeping her family away from her.

According to the publication, the girl said her mother was constantly demanding money from her. The girl was apparently also bitter that her mother and uncles were unable to pay for her education after the death of her father.

It was reported that the teenager came to Lagos to work with a view to saving up some money and returning to school.