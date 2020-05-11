Teen patient, 17, stabs and kills 84-year-old pensioner in hospital, injures another

Johannesburg - A 17-year-old teenager is alleged to have stabbed two pensioners he was in the same ward with at a Soweto hospital, killing one and leaving the other badly injured. Circumstances that led to the attack are not known but the teenager is alleged to have used a shard object to stab the two elderly men aged 84 and 72-years-old at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto on Friday. The 84-year-old succumbed to his injuries while the 72-year-old man is still fighting for his life. According to Captain Mavela Masondo, the teenager had been admitted at the hospital some time ago and shared a ward with the pensioners. On Friday, the teenager was discharged and waiting for his parents to come pick him up when commotion from the ward led hospital staff and security guard there.

The teenager was found to have allegedly stabbed the 84-year-old multiple times, dying in the same ward.

Masondo said security guards managed to corner him, however, he had already stabbed the 72-year-old multiple times too and he was badly injured.

"He is expected to appear at Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder," he said.

Masondo said they have not been able to get a witness statement as nurses were still in shock and traumatised.

"We need to give the time to recover," he said.

Masondo said the deceased was from Senaoane in Soweto while the injured man is from Palm Springs.

The teenager, he said, was from Soweto and its not yet know where he got the weapon from.

Gauteng DA's Shadow MEC for Health Jack Bloom said he was horrified about what happened at the hospital.

While Masondo could confirm the mental status of the teenager, Bloom said reports were that he was mentally ill.

"The suspect apparently managed to get hold of a sharp object to stab the man multiple times and also injure another elderly patient.

"I have warned previously about inadequate facilities and security at this hospital as there have been at least seven previous assaults by psychiatric patients.

"Answers are needed as to why the hospital still does not have a properly staffed and dedicated psychiatric ward.

There needs to be a full investigation and the hospital management held accountable for this terrible incident, patients go to hospital to be healed, not killed.

"It is yet another reason to replace the hospital CEO Ruth Mabyana as the hospital has been poorly managed, including a jobs for pay scandal, since she was appointed six years ago when the hospital opened," Bloom said.

