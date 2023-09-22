Teen suicide is a global crisis: expert

Johannesburg - Experts say in the 15–24 age group, suicide is the second leading and fastest-growing cause of death in South Africa, suggesting more needs to be done to help children cope. Kerry Rudman, from Brain Harmonics, a neurofeedback organisation specialising in retraining brains, says teenagers are the most at-risk group for suicide, and since the beginning of this year, more than 40 young children in Gauteng have died by suicide.

Rudman says that additional statistics show that 17.8% of South African teenagers have attempted suicide this year alone, and with Matric finals on the way, now is one of the most stressful times for them. She further shares some warning signs to look out for in teens who are possibly contemplating suicide, including changes in eating and sleeping habits, loss of interest in usual activities, withdrawal from friends and family members, acting out behaviours and running away, alcohol and drug use, neglecting their appearance, unnecessary risk-taking, and obsession with death and dying. “This year, we have treated far too many families who have lost a loved one to suicide and a handful of failed suicide attempt clients.”

“The number of clients that we are seeing post-Covid who are experiencing depression and anxiety has risen substantially and more alarmingly; the significant increase of suicidal kids and teenagers is of grave concern. Many of the teenagers that we are helping find it very difficult to express their feelings and emotions to their parents, which makes neurofeedback a great alternative as they don’t have to talk about what they are experiencing when we rebalance their brains,” she said. She also explains that those people who are constantly in a stressed state are said to be struggling with anxiety. “Unlike a healthy stress response, anxiety makes the brain less able to respond to danger or to perform ordinary functions. Resources meant to maintain your brain and body are all at war, fighting multiple fronts against unknown enemies, leaving your brain burnt out and unable to supply your body with the energy it requires to live. This is when depression sets in. Depression then leads to feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and racing minds, to mention a few, which then also severely affect your quality of sleep, leading to further exhaustion and anxiety.”