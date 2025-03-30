Teenager who raped three boys jailed to 60 years

A Northern Cape teenager who raped three minor boys from the time he was 14 years old has been sentenced to 60 years in jail.
The teenager, who is now 17 and still cannot be named according to the law, was sentenced this week in the Calvinia Regional Court.
He was found guilty on several counts of rape which took place in the Niewoudtville area.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the 17-year-old teenager raped three young boys, aged four, six and eight, on several occasions since 2021, before he was apprehended.
Police said the teen’s modus operandi was accosting his victims when they were playing soccer alone.
On Friday, March 28, 2025, the teenager was sentenced for five counts of rape
The court ordered him to serve 12 years imprisonment for each count of rape.
The sentences will run concurrently.
The Northern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer David Matthys along with the State Prosecutor Darryl Bromkamp for their methodical investigation and teamwork that resulted in the hefty sentence for the rapist teen.
“The heinous crimes of this nature that involve child victims and offenders remain a concern for the SAPS. Collaboration with other relevant law enforcement agencies and Government departments will be fortified in order to create awareness in communities and to accelerate action and mobilise stakeholders to prevent the commission of these crimes,” Otola said.
IOL