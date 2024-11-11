Tehillah Africa celebrates major wins in gospel music scene

The Lesotho gospel group, Tehillah Africa, is experiencing a meteoric rise in their musical career, marked by remarkable wins and nominations that resonate with their mission to inspire through faith-filled music. Recently, the ensemble triumphed at the Lesotho 1st Annual Melodious Music Awards, clinching the coveted Song of the Year award for their uplifting hit, U ea Halalela.

Following this significant achievement, Tehillah Africa garnered multiple nominations for the prestigious South African Gospel Recognition Awards in the Best International Music category. Their successes did not stop there; they were also nominated for the renowned Crown Gospel Awards under the Best of Africa category and received nods at the Mpumalanga Gospel Music Awards for both the Best of Africa and Song of the Year categories. In an exclusive interview with The Star, the group’s leader, Rethabile Maphoi, expressed their excitement at these achievements, emphasising the importance of these milestones in their journey.

“We are honoured to have won Song of the Year at the Lesotho 1st Annual Melodious Music Awards, held in Maseru just over two weeks ago. This was a landmark event celebrating the best in Lesotho’s music,” Maphoi shared, encapsulating the essence of their artistic aspirations. Founded in 2009 by Pastor Mosheeng Maphoi, Tehillah Africa comprises a talented group of 23 young Basotho singers dedicated to spreading the gospel through music. Maphoi explained: “As young Basotho musicians, our primary mission is to spread the gospel through music while remaining authentic to our identity as young Basotho. We aim to praise and worship God in a manner that reflects our cultural heritage.

“Additionally, we seek to empower our members to find their footing in the music industry through their involvement with Tehillah.” The group’s hit single, U ea Halalela, has gained significant traction on various radio and television platforms, further cementing their status in the gospel music scene. “Our latest single continues to receive enthusiastic support, with airplay on platforms such as Trace Gospel, One Gospel, SABC, and several other respected stations. This recognition and the response from audiences across southern Africa and beyond encourage us to keep sharing our message of faith and hope,” Maphoi stated, highlighting their growing impact in the region.