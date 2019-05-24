A bank teller counts money.

Limpopo - Four alleged fraudsters were arrested after a bank consultant alerted her manager about the suspects’ plot to defraud a business account of R12 million on Thursday. According to Captain Matimba Maluleke, it is alleged that the plot was for the bank consultant to make an immediate transfer of a substantial amount into the suspects’ several accounts.

“This was to be repeated on a weekly basis until the said account was drained and for her efforts the consultant was reportedly promised a significant amount of money per transaction,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke added that the police receive a tip-off after the consultant who co-operatively played along alerted her manager about the suspects’ intentions.

“The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team pounced on the suspects inside the bank whilst they were being served by a consultant whom they had apparently offered a bribe to assist them to access the funds from a business account they provided,” Maluleke said.

“All four are expected to appear at the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges of fraud,” he added.

According to Maluleke, the same bank was targeted in a similar manner last year.

“Between July and August 2018, Goci Nwabisa, 29, Tshepo Daniel Setlhapelo, 28, Aaron Madanda, 40, and Lifty Nkabe Makalel, 42, were arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly attempted to defraud over R100 million from Royal Bafokeng Trust account in the same branch,” he said.

Nwabisa, Setlhapelo and Makalela were granted R300 bail and they will appear at Mokopane Regional Court on June 28 for sentencing while Madanda is still on trial.