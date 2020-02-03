Johannesburg - The DA says there is no justifiable reason as to why a hospital that's still reeling from the recent deaths of 10 babies due to among others overcrowding can be a potential treatment center for Coronavirus cases.
Jack Bloom, the DA's Gauteng Department of Health Shadow MEC said Tembisa hospital is "severely overcrowded" and still recovering from infections that caused the deaths of 10 babies in just two months.
A Carbapenem-Resistant-Enterobacterales (CRE) breakout from November 1 to December 31 at the hospital's neonatal unit affected 17 babies and killed 10.
Overcrowding in the ward, staff shortage, infrastructure, inappropriate equipment storage and difficulty in isolating infected infants are some of the challenges believed to have led to the outbreak.
"Tembisa Hospital like many other health facilities in the province is faced with the challenge of ever increasing demand for services. The 44-bed neonatal unit often admits close to 90 patients," the Gauteng Department of Health said at the time.