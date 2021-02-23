Tembisa teen wanted to give up due to challenging matric year but willpower kept her going

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Matric achiever from Hillbrow high schools said there were times during her matric year where she thought about giving up, however, her determination to achieve her goals kept her going. Yamkela Skosana from St Enda’s Secondary School in Hillbrow told The Star that when her learning moved from face-to-face teaching to online learning she initially felt scared because she did not believe in herself. “It was very difficult because I did not believe in myself and I was very scared. I could not focus because I had to learn by myself online and we could not attend classes much, so it was scary,” the matriculant said. Skosana, who lives in Tembisa, said that studying in her final year at high school was challenging because she lives far away from her school and it was a long distance to travel if she needed school materials. She said she felt pressure to do well in her matric year when she was studying remotely at home. “It was very hard to focus and at times I thought about giving up but I knew what I wanted at the end of the day and I had to keep my clear goal in mind,” the 18-year-old said.

The young woman said that this year she was planning to obtain a Bachelor of Health Sciences in the field of Biomedical Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand because it’s one of the best universities in the country. She said she wanted to study at Wits because the university in Braamfontein had a strong Faculty of Health Science.

“I’m still a little scared and I don't really believe in myself yet because I don’t know my results and I don’t know if I got in yet or not but I want to study, I have to,” she said.

Skosana told The Star that she was interested in studying biomedical science because of her love for physical science and her interest in medicine.

The matriculant said 2020 taught her that it was important to know what you want and to follow through and go for exactly what you want.

“At times people can motivate you but you are the only person who will push yourself and work towards what you want,” she said.

@Chulu_M

The Star